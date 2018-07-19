As 10 Gilas Pilipinas players serve their suspension, the PBA teams vow to lend their other players

Published 10:04 PM, July 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As Gilas Pilipinas reels from the suspension of 10 players, the PBA vows to help the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) beef up the national squad for the FIBA World Cup qualifying games.

"Suportado ng team owners, ng governors na magpahiram ng players," said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial. (READ: 10 Gilas players suspended, SBP fined for FIBA brawl)

(The team owners and governors intend to support the SBP by releasing their players.)

Marcial said he already notified the players and coaches of each PBA team, reminding them that they are now "on call" as the SBP looks to replenish the 24-man pool as soon as possible.

"At lagi sila on call. Basta pinatawag, nandyan sila. Nagpapasalamat talaga ako sa kanila," added Marcial.

(They are always on call. As long as they are called, they should be there. I'm really thankful for them.)

SBP president Al Panlilio also acknowledged the support of the PBA as Gilas tries to rebuild the squad.

"Well, the PBA [teams] have been very supportive and I think we just have to identify [the players] and I think they would release them," said Panlilio.

Panlilio named Marcio Lassiter and Alex Cabagnot from the San Miguel Beermen and LA Tenorio from Barangay Ginebra as some of the candidates on top of his head.

"At the end of the day I think a lot of the players, if not all of them, all of the PBA players want to play for Gilas. They want to represent the country." added Panlilio.

The Philippines will play its next away game against Iran on September 13 before heading home to battle Qatar in a closed-door match – as ordered by FIBA – on September 17.

The next two home games against Kazakhstan on November 30 and against Iran on December 3 will be open to the public, but it will be closely monitored by FIBA during the 3-year probation.

"So it’s only the Qatar game if there is no untoward incident in the first game, then it can be held [open to] the public in the next game," clarified SBP executive director Sonny Barrios.

Gilas Pilipinas finished second behind Australia in Group B at the end of the first round of the qualifiers. – Rappler.com