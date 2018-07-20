The Aces avoid a semifinals sweep to trim the best-of-5 series deficit to 1-2

Published 9:47 PM, July 20, 2018

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Vic Manuel displayed his lethal form and Alaska gave San Miguel a 125-104 beating in Game 3 to avoid a sweep in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup semis at the Ynares Center here on Friday, July 20.

Manuel, kept under 20 points in the past two games that resulted to back-to-back losses, delivered 24 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals as the Aces trimmed their best-of-5 series deficit to 1-2.

The Aces, who squandered a 16-point lead in their Game 2 loss, looked like they would suffer the same fate but arrested their poor play to stop the Beermen from pulling off another come-from-behind win.

San Miguel, trailing 57-71 in the 3rd quarter, staged a 17-6 run to trim the gap to just 3 points, 74-77, before Alaska regained its bearing with its own 17-3 spurt – powered by Manuel's 8 points – to head into the final frame with a 94-77 lead.

Alaska continued its inspired play the in payoff period and buried San Miguel by as much as 23 points, 106-83, and the Beermen failed to recover from there, narrowing the gap to just 13 points.

Diamon Simpson backstopped Manuel with 21 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks while JVee Casio and Simon Enciso conjoined for 25 points and 13 assists in the win.

Renaldo Balkman paced the Beermen with 28 points and 11 rebounds but coughed up 7 turnovers.

June Mar Fajardo added 18 points and 15 rebounds while Christian Standhardinger chalked up 10 points and 6 rebounds in the loss.

Game 3 is on Sunday, July 22, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Scores:

Alaska (125): Manuel 24, Simpson 21, Casio 15, Enciso 10, Baclao 9, Racal 8, Pascual 7, Galliguez 7, Teng 6, Cruz 5, Thoss 4

San Miguel (104): Balkman 28, Fajardo 18, Standhardinger 10, Ross 9, Lassiter 9, Cabagnot 8, Heruela 8, Lanete 6, Santos 3

Quarter scores: 27-25, 64-55, 94-77, 125-104

– Rappler.com