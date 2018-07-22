'The Muscleman' trails June Mar Fajardo for the Best Player of the Conference award in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup

Published 7:41 AM, July 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vic Manuel will not lose sleep despite seeing his chances of winning the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award statistically dashed as the Alaska Aces failed to return to a PBA Finals.

Manuel's opportunity to improve his average statistical points (SPs) for the BPC race had ended after the Aces bowed out to the San Miguel Beermen in 4 games of their best-of-5 semifinals series in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

As things stand, Manuel, who has an average of 37.58 SPs through the quarterfinals, trails San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo (38.77 SPs), and their semifinals clash was the best avenue to overtake for the lead.

But statistically, "The Kraken" had outplayed "The Muscleman" in the semis.

Through 4 grueling games, Fajardo averaged 20.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists 1.0 steals and .8 blocks while Manuel normed 18.6 points 5.0 rebounds 1.8 assists and 2.8 steals.

With those edge in numbers, Fajardo is expected to keep his lead in the race and he is a cinch for a 7th BPC plum.

Still, Manuel is satisfied with how the conference turned out.

"Masaya na ako [sa] naipakita ko. Okay na ako doon. Yun nga sabi ko, nakapasok kami sa semis. Kahit na na-short kami. Ayun lang, kuntento na ako. Masaya na ako," said the 31-year-old.

(I am already happy with what I showcased. I am fine with that. We reached the semis but fell short but I'm content with that. I am already happy.)

Manuel's sentiments are understandable, especially since no one expected him to challenge for the BPC after being hobbled by injuries in the past few seasons.

The mid-season conference saw him exceed expectations as he finished the elimination round averaging a local-leading 24.2 points to go with 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

He scored at least 20 points in 11 straight games and was one of the main reasons why the Aces returned to the semifinals for the first time in two years.

Manuel obviously wants to continue his impressive play in the Governor's Cup but there is one thing he has to avoid: injuries.

"Naging maganda 'yung conference ko. Siguro dapat iwasan ko 'yung injury. 'Yun lang siguro. 'Yun lang magiging problema ko – injury talaga. 'Yun lang makakapagil sa akin.

(I had a good conference. I should just avoid injuries. That is it. That is my only problem – injuries. That is the only thing that can stop me.) – Rappler.com