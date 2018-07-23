'What makes him so sure?' says Rain or Shine alternate governor Edison Oribiana, after the San Miguel forward predicted the Elasto Painters would lose to Barangay Ginebra

Published 2:10 PM, July 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Aside from facing a 1-2 deficit in their best-of-5 semifinals series against Barangay Ginebra, the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters may have found an added motivation in Arwind Santos.

The former league Most Valuable Player, whose San Miguel Beermen became the first team to enter the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals, said it will be the Gin Kings whom they will face for the championship.

"Tingin ko sila (Ginebra) na, ano, kaya sila na siguro ang paghahandaan namin. 'Di namin nakikita na tatalunin sila ng Rain or Shine eh," Santos said after San Miguel dispatched the Alaska Aces in 4 games.

(I think it's already Ginebra, so it's probably them that we will prepare for. We don't see Ginebra getting beaten by Rain or Shine.)

"Ewan ko lang, pero bilog ang bola. 'Di natin masasabi, pero tingin ko, Ginebra," he added.

(I don't know, but anything can happen. We can't really say, but I think it'll be Ginebra.)

Santos' comments definitely did not sit well with Rain or Shine fans, and Elasto Painters alternate governor Edison Oribiana blasted him for it.

"What makes him so sure about his statement? Does he know something we don't? Time and again, we have showed that we can beat Ginebra on any given Sunday. We have the talent, skills, and motivation to beat them," Oribiana said in a statement.

"What I don't understand is how this player can issue a statement that is a blatant disregard for respect to another team who is trying its very best to reach the finals," he also said.

"This is an insult to the entire Rain or Shine organization and its fans and I can't take this sitting down. We will not be bullied and cower in defeat. This gives us extra motivation to 'dare to dream' and achieve what Mr Santos said as 'impossible.'"

Oribiana also took a jab at Santos.

"Probably, success has clouded this player's mind in his little head that he did not realize that his arrogance has no place in basketball."

Rain or Shine will try to force a rubber match when it meets Ginebra in Game 4 on Monday, July 23, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com