The Elasto Painters have not reached the championship round for two years

Published 9:25 AM, July 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Defeated but unbroken, James Yap believes Rain or Shine will eventually repeat its glory years.

Yap looked like a satisfied man despite seeing the Elasto Painters fall short in their bid for a finals berth on Monday, July 23.

Rain or Shine bowed out to Barangay Ginebra in 4 games of their best-of-5 semifinals duel in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

"Talagang I’m so proud with my teammates na talagang hindi nag-give up, lumaban kami and short lang," he said.

(I'm so proud of my teammates because they didn't give up. We fought but fell short.)

The Elasto Painters pushed the Gin Kings to the limit as they lost the last two contests by an average of only 2.5 points per game – with Game 3 ending at 75-72 and Game 4 finishing at 96-94.

Rain or Shine had chances to pull off victories in both bouts, but Ginebra proved the better team in the endgame to set up a championship date with defending champions San Miguel Beermen.

"Kalimutan na 'tong laro na ‘to. Basketball, hindi natin makukuha lahat. Hindi pa time namin na makapasok sa finals. Maybe next conference," the former two-time league Most Valuable Player added.

(We should forget this loss. You'll never get everything you want in basketball. It's just not our time to reach the finals. Maybe next conference.)

Rain or Shine, a winner of two PBA championships, is still seeking its first finals appearance in two years and its first after the Yeng Guiao era.

But for Yap, the Elasto Painters finishing the elimination round of the mid-season conference atop the standings and making their first semifinals since 2016 are signs of good things to come.

"Maganda 'yung takbo ng team. Nag-number one kami. Siguro [hindi] pa talaga time namin na makapunta sa finals. Pero for this conference, marami kaming natutunan. Sana madala namin next conference," he said.

(The team is running well. We became the number one team in the standings. It's just probably not our time to reach the finals. But we learned a lot from this conference and hopefully, we can carry what we learned to the next conference.)

The Elasto Painters will take a well-deserved break before returning to the drawing board to gear up for the Governors' Cup. – Rappler.com