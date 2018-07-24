The Puerto Rican import looks to complete his unfinished business with the San Miguel Beermen

MANILA, Philippines – Renaldo Balkman is best remembered in the PBA as the import who was once slapped a lifetime ban for choking teammate Arwind Santos.

Even after he was allowed to return to the league this season, fans still seem to connect his name to the infamous choking incident in 2013.

Case in point: After looking frustrated at one point in Game 2 of San Miguel Beermen's best-of-5 semifinals series against the Alaska Aces last July 16, fans mocked Balkman with "Mananakal na 'yan (He's going to choke someone)!" chants.

But the Puerto Pican reinforcement can change all with the chance to help the Beermen bag their 26th PBA championship in franchise history against Barangay Ginebra in a best-of-7 finals duel.

Even Santos believes Balkman winning a title will be the perfect closure to the choking mishap.

"Oo naman. 'Di ba? Muling ibalik, 'di ba (Of course. He returned, right)?" Santos said when asked if raising a PBA trophy with Balkman would close that dark chapter during the finals presser at the Sambokojin Restaurant in Eastwood on Tuesday, July 24.

"Tingin ko dapat suportahan namin siya sa gusto niya kaya siya bumalik (I think we need to support him because he really wanted to return)," Santos said of Balkman during the finals presser at the Sambokojin Restaurant in Eastwood on Tuesday, July 24.

"Kasi kung tutuusin, NBA caliber siya eh. Puwede siya maglaro sa NBA pero gusto niya bumalik sa Pilipinas para iwan nang maganda, ayusin niya 'yung mga nagawang medyo gusot lang nang kaunti," he added.



(If you look at it, he is an NBA-caliber player. He can play in the NBA but he chose to return here in the Philippines to fix things.)

Santos added Balkman's demeanor towards the team has also changed since his comeback.

"Ang laki ng pagkakaiba niya nga sabi ko dahil dati bibihira tumawa 'yan. Ngayon tumatawa na, nakikipag-usap na (He changed a lot. Before, he barely even laughs. Now, he laughs and he talks to us)," he said.

"At least, nandito na siya ngayon. Naging okay na kami. Sana lahat maging okay dahil sabi ko nga dati sa mga interview, everybody deserves a second chance. So si Rey nagsisisi naman," Santos added.

(At least, he's here already. We're okay. I hope everyone's okay with it because as I said in my previoys interviews, everybody deserves a second chance. Rey already regrets what he did.)

Game 1 of the finals is on Friday, July 27, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com