Published 6:56 PM, August 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel shoots for a commanding 3-1 lead while Barangay Ginebra looks to equalize in the best-of-7 affair for the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup championship.

The Beermen and the Gin Kings collide in Game 4 at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, August 3.

San Miguel aims to ride on the momentum of its back-to-back blowout wins – a 25-point triumph in Game 2 and a 38-point victory in Game 3 – as it tries to inch closer to defending its title.

Ginebra, meanwhile, eyes to regain its form from its 28-point win in the series opener to avoid dropping 3 straight games and being on the brink of losing the duel.

Chris Ross will be a marked man for the Beermen after burying 7 triples en route to 23 points in a reverse LeBron James moment in Game 3.

Meanwhile, Ross' teammate, Arwind Santos, seeks to have the last laugh again after being heavily booed by the Gin Kings faithful in Game 3. (READ: Arwind Santos feels the love amid Ginebra boos)

San Miguel import Renaldo Balkman is also hungry for a Game 4 win before he gives back to underprivileged Filipino kids during the weekend. (READ: Balkman break: SMB import gives back to Pinoy kids)

For Barangay Ginebra legend Robert Jaworski, the Gin Kings cannot "rest a second" against the ultra-talented Beermen and he hopes to see his former team even the series. (READ: Jawo: Ginebra 'uptight' in another PBA finals blowout loss)

Game time is at 7 pm.

Here is the full schedule of the games:

– Rappler.com