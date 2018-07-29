Chris Ross gets slapped with two technical fouls in a span of 15 seconds in Game 2 of the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals

Published 11:29 PM, July 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Chris Ross felt he did not deserve the two technical fouls that led to his ejection in Game 2 of the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals between San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra on Sunday, July 29.

Ross was thrown out of the game with 5:03 minutes left in the 4th quarter when he incurred a second technical foul for engaging in a war of words with Joe Devance.

The Beermen guard bumped against the Gin Kings forward and the two shouted at each other before they were separated by teammates and officials.

Referees assessed both players technical fouls but Ross bid goodbye as he already got slapped with his first technical foul 15 seconds earlier for continuous complaining when teammate Arwind Santos was tossed out, .

"The technicals, I don't think I deserve them. But the referees called them so I'll live with it," said Ross.

Fortunately, the Beermen charged into an emphatic 134-109 triumph to even the best-of-7 affair at 1-1 and gain the momentum heading into Game 3.

"As long as my team won, that's all that matters," added Ross, who finished with 5 assists, 3 rebounds and two steals.

On a lighter note, the 33-year-old was impressed with how San Miguel bounced back from a 28-point beating in Game 1.

The Beermen saw 5 players chip in at least 20 points, with Alex Cabagnot leading the way with a career-high 33 points on top of 9 assists, 4 rebounds and 4 steals.

"That was one of the best games we played all conference. I'm not even looking at our offense. Defensively, I think we held them to 40 points at the half," he said.

"Offensively, we know we can score, but defensively we were at our best and everyone was locked into the game plan and luckily we played well enough to get the win."

San Miguel looks to make it two wins in a row in Game 3 on Wednesday, August 1, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com