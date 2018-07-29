The Beermen forward gets slapped with a disqualifying foul for elbowing the Gin Kings guard in the torso

Published 11:52 PM, July 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel's Arwind Santos questioned the disqualifying foul slapped on him in Game 2 of the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals on Sunday, July 29.

The former league Most Valuable Player was tossed out of the game with 5:18 minutes left in the 4th quarter for elbowing Barangay Ginebra's Scottie Thompson in the torso.

Thompson, who was trying to set a screen before he was hit by Santos, curled on the floor in pain.

"Ang rules, above the shoulder pwede mag F2 (flagrant foul penalty 2) at closed fist," said Santos.

(The rule is an F2 should be called when the hit is above the shoulder or if a closed fist is used.)

"Tignan niyo naman ginawa ko, tagal ko nang naglalaro," he added. "'Yung gaganituhin mo sa gitna kasi magbibigay ako ng screen pero binigyan ako ng F2."

(You saw what I did. I've been playing for a long time. I was trying to set a screen but I was called for F2.)

Despite his exit, Santos contributed enough to help the Beermen destroy the Gin Kings, 134-109, and level the best-of-7 series at 1-1.

The 37-year-old finished with 14 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and two steals, but most importantly, hit big buckets that dashed any chance of a Ginebra comeback.

He scored 9 straight points early in the payoff period, highlighted by back-to-back triples, as the Beermen enjoyed a comfortable 25-point cushion, 109-85.

Santos will be a key cog when the Beermen shoot for a 2-1 series lead in Game 3 on Wednesday, August 1, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com