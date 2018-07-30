PBA commissioner Willie Marcial will talk to the San Miguel teammates for the late-game altercations in Game 2 of the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals

Published 8:35 PM, July 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – PBA commissioner Willie Marcial will meet with San Miguel teammates Arwind Santos and Renaldo Balkman to talk about the altercations that happened late in Game 2 of the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.

Marcial said he will summon the two at 2 pm on Tuesday, July 31 following San Miguel's 134-109 win over Barangay Ginebra that saw Santos ejected for his hit on Scottie Thompson midway through the 4th quarter.

Spin.ph first reported the story.

The Beermen forward lowered his shoulder in a screen play against Thompson and the Gin Kings guard curled up on the floor in pain.

Santos questioned the flagrant foul penalty 2 slapped on him, saying a disqualifying foul should only be called for hits above the shoulder or if a closed fist is used.

Balkman, on the other hand, did not incur a technical foul but was in a middle of a near-scuffle after teammate Chris Ross and Joe Devance figured in a war of words.

It is unsure if both will be given penalties.

"Kakausapin ko pa sila tomorrow (I will still talk to them tomorrow)," Marcial told Rappler.com through text when asked if the two players, particularly Santos, will be handed penalties.

Game 3 of the best-of-7 series is on Wednesday, August 1, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com