Bookmark this page to get updates on the game starting 6:30 pm on Sunday, August 5, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum

Published 6:45 PM, August 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With the series all tied up, Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel Beer fight to gain the upper hand in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.

The Gin Kings aim to make it two wins in a row after they knotted the series at 2-all with a 30-point blowout win in Game 4, while the Beermen hope to bounce back in Game 5 of the best-of-7 duel on Sunday, August 5, at the Araneta Coliseum.

If past games are any indication, the Game 5 winner will be the team that gets off to a blistering start.

And the bizarre trend – which saw the first 4 games decided by an average of 30.3 points – even prompted Ginebra head coach Tim Cone to label the series as "strange." (READ: Tim Cone: No finals series as 'strange' as San Miguel-Ginebra)

The finals is also bound to get more emotional, as proven by a pushing incident between Ginebra's Joe Devance and San Miguel's Renaldo Balkman (READ: Joe Devance downplays shoving incident with Renaldo Balkman)

Despite winning his 7th Best Player of the Conference award and becoming the newest member of the 5,000-point club, June Mar Fajardo has kept his focus on helping the Beermen redeem themselves. (READ: On night of milestones, Fajardo still eyes biggest prize)

Game time is at 6:30 pm.

Here is the full schedule of the games:

Get blow-by-blow updates through Rappler's live blog below:

– Rappler.com