Three Beermen and two Gin Kings are fined due to an on-court scuffle in Game 2 of the finals

Published 4:32 PM, July 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA has fined San Miguel and Ginebra players who were involved in a late on-court scuffle in Game 2 of the Commissioner’s Cup Finals last Sunday, July 29.

Beermen Renaldo Balkman and Arwind Santos got the priciest fines at P5000 apiece for their respective flagrant fouls. Santos’ disqualifying flagrant 2, however, was downgraded to a flagrant 1 upon review.

SMB vet Chris Ross got slapped with a P2600 fine after getting thrown out of the game with two technical fouls.

From the Ginebra side, meanwhile, former UST Tiger Kevin Ferrer and mainstay Joe Devance each got P1000 fines for respective second motion infractions.

The best-of-7 series is currently tied at 1-1 after both teams blew the other one out in the first two contests. – Rappler.com