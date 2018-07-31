The Revellers take Game 1 of the best-of-3 semifinals in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup

Published 7:41 PM, July 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Che'Lu Bar & Grill Revellers came out with an emphatic 112-97 win over the Centro Escolar University (CEU) Scorpions in Game 1 of their best-of-3 semifinals in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup.

Levi Hernandez topscored with 24 points, while Jeff Viernes chipped in 21 points and 6 assists at the Ynares Sports Arena on Tuesday, July 31. Jay-R Taganas also finished with a double-double of 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

It was the Revellers' game as early as the 1st quarter, where they went on a 10-0 run for a 12-5 lead, thanks to Chris Bitoon and Stephen Siruma.

Judel Fuentes answered back for CEU, mounting a 10-4 run together with Pierce Chan to cut the deficit, 28-26, with the first frame ending for Che'Lu.

The Revellers continued their offensive game in the 2nd quarter until the score was tied at 44-all with 3 minutes left on the clock. Levi Hernandez waxed hot from beyond the arc as he scored 7 points of Che'Lu's 9-2 run to seal the 1st half at 53-46 for the Revellers.

Hernandez continued to pace Che'Lu in the 3rd, scoring 10 more points to keep CEU at bay, 89-62.

The 4th saw some excitement as Jan Formento and Jordan Intic made their triples, bolstering an 8-0 run, 88-83. Bitoon and Viernes later answered back with triples of their own on a 7-0 run, placing the score at 101-90, with Che'Lu eventually taking the game.

Che'Lu head coach Steve Tiu said their veterans gave them the advantage.

"Good thing mas beterano mga players ko (Good thing my players are mostly veterans)," said Tiu.

When asked about their mentality coming into their 2nd match on Thursday, August 2, he said in a mix of English and Filipino: "Energy. It's never say die even for my college players."

CEU never wavered despite being down 20.

Scorpion Judel Fuentes scored the game-high 27 points and 6 rebounds, while Formento followed with 17 points and 3 rebounds.

The Scores:

Che'Lu: Hernandez 24, Viernes 21, Collado 18, Bitoon 16, Siruma 11, Melano 6, Ruaya 5, Taganas 4, De Joya 1.

CEU: Fuentes 27, Formento 17, Rojas 15, Guinitaran 10, Chan 9, Intic 5, Oloume 4, Wamar Jr 4, K. Caballero 2, KB Caballero, Uri 2.

Quarter Scores: 28-26, 53-46, 82-69, 112-97.

– with reports from Tonichi Regalado/Rappler.com