Published 9:59 AM, August 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Not even Barangay Ginebra legend Robert Jaworski's presence could help prevent the squad from absorbing another blowout loss in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.

Beaten by 25 points in Game 2 of the best-of-7 affair, the Gin Kings found itself buried in a deeper hole after receiving a 38-point beating from the San Miguel Beermen in Game 3 on Wednesday, August 1.

Ginebra looked hapless against the defending champions, and the man synonymous to the ball club's "Never Say Die" spirit had plenty to say about the team's lackluster play.

"We're fighting San Miguel, which is a complete team. You cannot rest a second," Jaworski told reporters after Game 3.

"They don't have any rebounds. San Miguel is taking so easy 3-pointers and easy second shots. They have to go back to the drawing board and make that specific focus on what they have to do."

After the first two lopsided contests, Game 3 wasn't expected to be another one-sided duel.

The Gin Kings fought tooth and nail and trailed by just two points at halftime, 51-53, before the Beermen turned it up a notch en route to a 132-94 triumph.

It was no thanks to an 8-22 offensive rebound discrepancy, which San Miguel translated to 32 second chance points – a far cry from Ginebra's 10 second chance points.

The Beermen also had 15 steals and forced 21 Gin Kings turnovers while committing only 11.

"They're not picking up, they're not boxing out, rebounding. You know, they are not even talking to each other while the other team is having a heyday. They're too uptight and I don't know why," Jaworski added.

While he is well-known to give Ginebra an inspired pep talk when the team has its back against the walls, the 72-year-old chose not to this time. (READ: Chris Ross relishes reverse LeBron James moment)

"There's a saying, 'You can bring the horse to the river but you cannot force them to drink water.'"

The Gin Kings seek to level the series at 2-all in Game 4 on Friday, August 3, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com