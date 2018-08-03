The Cebuano stalwart clinches the top individual plum in the Commissioner's Cup for the first time

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Beermen's June Mar Fajardo continues his march towards unprecedented heights after bagging his 7th PBA Best Player of the Conference award.

Fajardo, considered as the most dominant Filipino player today, amassed a total of 1153 points to best Alaska Aces' Vic Manuel and GlobalPort Batang Pier's Stanley Pringle.

The Cebuano stalwart already edged former San Miguel teammate and mentor Danny Ildefonso – who owns 5 – last April for the most number of BPC awards in the league's 43-year history. TNT KaTropa's Jayson Castro ranks 3rd with 4 trophies.

While Fajardo has been a regular BPC winner, it's the first time he clinched the honor in the Commissioner's Cup – having won 5 in the Philippine Cup and one in the Governor's Cup.

The reigning 4-time league Most Valuable Player had trailed Manuel in statistical points after the elimination round but he reclaimed the top spot after his Beermen defeated the Aces in 4 games in their best-of-5 semifinals. – Rappler.com