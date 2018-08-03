The Barangay Ginebra reinforcement edges San Miguel's Renaldo Balkman and Rain or Shine's Reggie Johnson for the award

Published 7:04 PM, August 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After 4 tours of duty, Barangay Ginebra's Justin Brownlee finally secured a PBA Best Import of the Conference award.

The ultra-talented reinforcement from St. John's University registered 1209 points to edge San Miguel Beermen's Renaldo Balkman and Rain or Shine Elasto Painters' Reggie Johnson and Alaska Aces' Diamon Simpson.

Losing the award to Meralco Bolts' Allen Durham in the last two editions of the Governors' Cup, the 30-year-old nabbed the individual honor after helping the Gin Kings reach the finals despite a dismal 1-5 start. – Rappler.com