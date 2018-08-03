Justin Brownlee stars for the Gin Kings with a near triple-double of 37 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocks and two steals

Published 9:21 PM, August 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra redeemed itself from back-to-back blowout defeats with a lopsided win of its own to level the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals against San Miguel.

Thrashed by an average of 31.5 points in the past two contests, the Gin Kings returned the favor by quashing the Beermen, 130-100, in Game 4 of the best-of-7 series at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, August 3.

The win was a double celebration for Justin Brownlee after nabbing his first Best Import of the Conference plum – besting pal and San Miguel reinforcement Renaldo Balkman.

And in Game 4, Brownlee showed why he deserved the individual honor after leading the Gin Kings with 37 points on a stellar 15-of-18 clip to go with 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocks and two steals.

Ginebra rode on a blistering 17-0 start – powered by 8 points from LA Tenorio – and never looked back as it saw its lead swell to as large as 38 points in the payoff period.

Game 5 is on Sunday, August 5, at the same venue.

– Rappler.com