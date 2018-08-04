The Filipino-German PBA player drops video blogs to share the ups and downs of his new life in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-German Christian Standhardinger puts his whole Philippine experience as one for the books, or should we say, one worthy of YouTube.

Standhardinger has been producing vlogs to document his professional basketball career in the Philippines starting from the PBA Draft where he got picked No. 1 last October 2017.

Since then, the San Miguel Beer rookie has shown his exciting experiences on court, from playing his first PBA conference to representing the country in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

So expect Standhardinger to drop more baskets as well as vlog episodes. – Rappler.com