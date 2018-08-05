As talks swirl that the Philippine basketball federation has reconsidered its decision to pull out from the Asiad, a reinforced Rain or Shine team will likely represent the country

Published 5:32 PM, August 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After all the hullabaloo, the core of Rain or Shine Elasto Painters will highly likely see action in the 2018 Asian Games.

Team co-owner Raymond Yu confirmed there is a big possibility that members of the Elasto Painters will don the national colors as talks swirled on Sunday, August 5, that the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has backtracked from its decision to pull out the men's basketball team from the Asiad. (READ: Gilas Pilipinas pulls out of 2018 Asian Games)

"Seems like tuloy na (It seems like we are a go)," Yu told Rappler through a text message.

But Yu said they are still waiting for more information on the status of other players who will bolster the squad in the quadrennial showpiece in Indonesia.

The PBA, together with the SBP, will hold a press conference before Game 5 of the 2018 Commissioner's Cup finals at 6 pm on Sunday, August 5, just 10 days after local basketball officials made the shocking announcement that the Philippines will no longer send a basketball team in the continental games.

"It's important that we get reinforcements from the PBA to give the team a fighting chance in the Asian Games," said Yu.

The Philippine team, though, will have less than two weeks to prepare for the Asian Games, which will begin on August 18 in Jakarta, Indonesia. – Rappler.com