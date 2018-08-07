The Revellers will book a finals showdown with Go For Gold

Published 8:01 PM, August 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Che’Lu Bar and Grill Revellers rolled past the Centro Escolar University (CEU) Scorpions, 86-73, for the finals slot in Game 3 of the PBA D-League Foundation Cup on Tuesday, August 7 at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Jeff Viernes led the overall board with 26 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Jesse Collado followed with a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Coach Steve Tiu hailed Viernes as deserving of the MVP award in this conference.

“Definitely (he should be MVP). Siya ang magccarry sa team namin kaya siya yung most experienced player namin," said Tiu. (He definitely should be MVP. He's carrying our team, and that's why he's the most experienced player.)

“Ngayon, napatunayan namin na well-focused kami," added Tiu about the team's performance.

(Today, we proved that we're well-focused.)

The Revellers' onslaught began as early as the first quarter where they went on a 11-2 run to bring it to an 8-point lead, 14-6.

Viernes capitalized on the second frame as he scored 10 points in the quarter. This helped the Revellers go up by 10, 47-37, despite the combined efforts of Jan Roxas and Keanu Caballero from CEU.

Che'Lu torched the Scorpions in the 3rd as Collado went on a personal 7-0 run, punctuated by a Viernes layup to stack Che’Lu's 17-point lead, 67-50.

CEU captain Orlan Wamar and John Roxas attempted to close the deficit, but eventually surrendered Game 3 to the Revellers.

Scorpions Wamar, Roxas and Judel Fuentes chipped in 11 points points apiece.

With this victory, Che’Lu will face the Go For Gold Scratchers in the Foundation Cup finals.

“It boils down siyempre to the preparation and the players kung gaano silang determined na kunin yung title (how determined the players are in taking the title)," said Viernes.

The Scores:

Che’Lu (86): Viernes 26, Collado 19, Hernandez 12, Taganas 9, Siruma 7, Melano 7, Bitoon 4, De Joya 2, Flores 0, Ruaya 0.

CEU (73): Wamar 11, Roxas 11, Fuentes 11, Chan 9, Oloume 8, caballero 7, Guinitaran 7, Formento 5, Uri 2, Intic 2.

Quarter Scores: 12-22, 37-47, 56-69, 86-73.

– with reports from Tonichi Regalado/Rappler.com