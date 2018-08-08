Trailing 1-2 in the best-of-7 affair, the Gin Kings won the next 3 games for their 3rd PBA championship in the last 6 conferences

Published 9:09 PM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra slammed the door shut on San Miguel's hopes of a Grand Slam by taking home the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup title.

Inspired by a mammoth crowd of 20,490, the Gin Kings used a fiery second-half assault to dethrone the Beermen in 6 games of the best-of-7 affair with a 93-77 decision at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, August 8.

Justin Brownlee delivered a herculean effort of 31 points, 19 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 blocks and two steals as the Gin Kings, who trailed 1-2 in the series, won the next 3 contests for their 3rd championship in the last 6 conferences.

Brownlee, limited to 11 points in the first half, erupted for 10 points in the 3rd quarter alone and Ginebra swung a 35-38 halftime deficit to a 62-46 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Beermen failed to recover after seeing the Gin Kings' lead swell to as large as 22 points off back-to-back layups from Joe Devance and Jeff Chan, 85-63.

It was not just all Brownlee, though.

Scottie Thompson submitted a double-double 12 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists to win Finals Most Valuable Player, Greg Slaughter chipped in 13 points and 9 boards and LA Tenorio added 11 points, 3 rebounds and two steals.

The Scores:

Ginebra (93): Brownlee 31, Slaughter 13, Thompson 12, Tenorio 11, Chan 10, Mercado 6, Ferrer 5, Devance 4, J. Aguilar 1

San Miguel (77): Fajardo 29, Balkman 24, Heruela 11, Cabagnot 6, Santos 5, Pessumal 2, Ross 0, Lassiter 0, Rosser 0, Vigil 0, Standhardinger 0

Quarter scores: 14-17, 35-38, 62-46, 93-77

– Rappler.com