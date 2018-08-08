The do-it-all guard delivers a double-double of 12 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists in Barangay Ginebra's championship-clinching Game 6 win over San Miguel

Published 9:45 PM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Scottie Thompson played beyond his size as he nabbed the Finals Most Valuable Player award after Barangay Ginebra dethroned San Miguel for the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup title.

The 6-foot-1 guard played the perfect backup for Justin Brownlee in the Gin Kings' championship-clinching 93-77 Game 6 win by delivering a double-double of 12 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists and a blocks.

He followed up his stellar 20-point, 11-rebound and 3-rebound performance in their 87-83 Game 5 triumph that moved Ginebra at the cusp of winning their 3rd title in the last 6 conferences.

"Hindi ko alam kung deserve ko ito, basta deserve namin mag-champion," Thompson told the mammoth crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena.

(I don't know if I deserve this, but we deserve to be champions.)

The Finals MVP plum was a first for the 3rd-year cog. – Rappler.com