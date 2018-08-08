Social media users congratulate the new champions for winning their first PBA Commissioner's Cup title in 21 years

Published 10:28 PM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The crown is back with the Kings.

Over 20,000 basketball fans were cheering at the Mall of Asia Arena but social media users who were not able to score tickets to the game were just as loud as Barangay Ginebra dethroned defending champions San Miguel Beermen for the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup title. (READ: Ginebra finishes off San Miguel for PBA Commissioner's Cup crown)

On Wednesday, August 8, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel won their first PBA second conference title in 21 years.

BREAKING NEWS



After 6 games in the #PBAFinals, Barangay Ginebra is your 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup CHAMPIONS!



Congratulations, Barangay Never Say Die! https://t.co/SaqqdoAMJl pic.twitter.com/Vq77YOmYby — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) August 8, 2018

Team Bahay? No problem

Halfway through Game 6, some PBA fans were tweeting photos of where they're watching – from Team Bahay to Team Office to Team Traffic.

team Livestream! Wala na akong aabutan sa bahay! Ang layo ko pa! Basta manalo lang Ginebra! #NSD pic.twitter.com/UbHZZ3gKUw — Berna Liza (@ohitsmeberna) August 8, 2018

SOLD OUT PO YUNG TICKET. TEAM BUS KAMI HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAA pic.twitter.com/firg5N7ilE — ℱ. (@_fntxo) August 8, 2018

Champions once again

Shortly after Ginebra's Game 6 victory, #BuoAngTiwalaGINEBRA became the top Twitter trending topic in the Philippines. Other keywords about the game were also among the Top 10.

#BuoAngTiwalaGINEBRA is the number one trending topic in the Philippines! pic.twitter.com/BlOPqh5BkD — Barangay Ginebra (@barangayginebra) August 8, 2018

Sports fans were quick to tweet their thoughts about the championship series, and congratulated the new champions for dethroning San Miguel Beermen. Twitter users were also all praises for Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson after winning the Finals Most Valuable Player award.

"Hindi ko alam kung deserve ko to, pero deserve namin mag-champion." – Scottie Thompson, 2018 Commissioner's Cup Finals MVP — Rodneil M. Quiteles (@rodneilquiteles) August 8, 2018

Scottie Thompson is one of the best two-way player right now.#BuoAngTiwalaGINEBRA — Apo Jukay (@sw33ttoothlover) August 8, 2018

Here are more tweets about the game tonight:

What are your thoughts about Barangay Ginebra's victory? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com