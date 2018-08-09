The winningest PBA tactician believes the 25-year-old could wind up as one of the league's true greats

Published 9:11 AM, August 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra Tim Cone has probably ran out praises for Scottie Thompson following the countless times the do-it-all guard left him in awe.

But if there is one thing that best describes Thompson for Cone, it is that he epitomizes the Gin Kings' prominent "Never Say Die" spirit.

Thompson was nothing short of spectacular as he bagged the Finals Most Valuable Player plum after Ginebra dethroned San Miguel for the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup title in 6 games of the best-of-7 affair.

Poised beyond his years, the 3rd-year cog delivered 10.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists for his first individual award in the PBA and his 3rd championship. (READ: Cone: Scottie Thompson 'reminds me of Westbrook')

"Everybody brings something and Scottie brings that intangible – of that just-never-quit-never-give-up. And he really exemplifies that Never Say Die attitude. His energy is always there," Cone said.

"His will to win and his will to do whatever it takes... again, it's off the charts. I don't know anybody like him."

While the Davaoeño's finals numbers may not jump out of the stats sheet at first glance, he made sure to save the best for last.

With the series in the balance, the 25-year-old delivered a team-high 20-points on top of 11 rebounds and 3 assists in a 87-83 Game 5 win that moved the Gin Kings a win closer to the title.

He followed that up with a stellar 12-point, 13-rebound and 5-assist performance in Ginebra's title-clinching 93-77 Game 6 triumph on Wednesday, August 8, before a jampacked crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena.

In all of Ginebra's victories in the finals series, the 6-foot-1 stalwart normed close to a double-double with 11.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

By the pace he is going, Thompson could be on track of becoming one of the league's greatests, Cone said.

"I can talk about him for hours but he’s a real special kid. And I just think, again, he's just scratching the surface of how good he's going to eventually be. He might go down as one of the true greats in the PBA."

Thompson and Co. will go on a well-deserved break before they return to the drawing board to gear up for their title-retention bid in the Governors' Cup. – Rappler.com