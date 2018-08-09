It has been so long since the Beermen lost a finals series that they still had a different name when it happened

Published 2:24 PM, August 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Losing once in a while wouldn't hurt.

Arwind Santos found a silver lining after the San Miguel Beermen absorbed their first finals loss in 5 years as they surrendered their PBA Commissioner's Cup throne to Barangay Ginebra in 6 games of a best-of-7 affair.

"Maganda rin nangyayari sa amin kasi minsan nagkakaron kami kasi [na] parang isip namin kayang kaya namin lahat eh," Santos told reporters after San Miguel's 77-93 Game 6 loss on Wednesday, August 8.

(This is still a good thing because we sometimes feel that we can win can take on anyone.)

"Maganda na rin 'yan alam namin na may mga better team na kayang tumalo sa amin kagaya ng Ginebra."

(This is a good thing because we realize that there are better teams who can beat us, just like Ginebra.)

After the bowing out to San Miguel Coffee (now the Magnolia Hotshots) in 7 games for the 2013 Governors' Cup crown as the Petron Blaze Boosters, San Miguel had gone a perfect 6-of-6 in championship clashes.

But San Miguel saw its finals streak broken by the inspired Gin Kings, who have transformed year in and year out as the biggest threats to the Beermen's title aspirations.

To borrow from the famous Howie Day song: Even the best fall down sometimes.

"Maganda 'to sa mga champion – sa mga taong nagtatagumpay – na hindi lahat nagtatagumpay, hindi lagi success," the former league Most Valuable Player said.

(This is a good thing for champions – for people who always win – because you realize that there are times that you fall short.)

"Kailangan alam mo 'di lahat para sayo. 'Pag sa 'yo, sa 'yo. 'Pag 'di sa 'yo, 'wag mong pilitin. Ang importante ipagdasal mo na lang."

(You need to know that not everything is for you. If it's for you, then it's for you. If it's not for you, don't force it. The important thing is just pray for it.)

But the season's not over for the Beermen.

The best revenge, in fact, is to return the favor against Ginebra, which will defend the Governors' Cup title it won for the past two years.

"Kailangan naming bumalik saan kami nagsimula dati para maging maayos at maganda ang team namin next conference at paghahandaan namin, susubok uli kami at targetin ang finals."

(We need to go back to where we started so we can prepare the team next conference and we will try again to reach the finals.)