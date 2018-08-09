The Revellers fight back from a double-digit deficit to shock the favored Scratchers in the PBA D-League finals opener

MANILA, Philippines – The Che’lu Bar and Grill Revellers overcame a double-digit deficit to steal Game 1 from the favored Go for Gold Scratchers, 100-96, in the best-of-5 PBA D-League finals at the Ynares Sports Arena on Thursday, August 9.

Jeff Viernes filled the highlight reel with a spinning and-one layup, a stepback triple off the ankle-breaker and finally, a fallaway mid-range dagger to seal a 15-4 run in the last two minutes.

Che’lu fought from 12 points down, 73-85, entering the 4th quarter and still trailed by 8 points, 84-92, in the final 3:38 of regulation before Viernes took over.

Viernes finished with a monstrous 34 points – 27 in the second half alone – 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Chris Bitoon chipped in 22 points, including the game-sealing free throw with 4.4 seconds left.

Gab Banal led the Scratchers with a 24-point, 13-board double-double on top of 7 assists and 3 steals.

Point guard Jai Reyes and former Ateneo big man Kris Porter added 11 apiece in the stunning loss.

Head coach Stevenson Tiu was all praises for his players after the game.

“Our team’s transformation started in the 3rd quarter,” he said. “They simply don’t want to lose. It’s as simple as that.”

The Scratchers will try to bounce back in Game 2 on Tuesday, August 14, still at the Ynares Sports Arena.

The Scores

Che’lu (100) – Viernes 34, Bitoon 22, Collado 13, Taganas 9, Hernandez 7, Siruma 7, Melano 4, Ruaya 4, De Joya 0, Sta. Ana 0

Go For Gold (96) – Banal 24, Porter 11, Reyes 11, Tolentino 10, Canada 8, Gaco 8, Salem 7, Publico 6, Wong 5, Dennison 3, Desiderio 3

Quarter scores: 21-33, 46-59, 73-85, 100-96

