The veteran sharpshooter was bound to miss the playoffs for the 3rd straight conference until he was shipped to Barangay Ginebra

Published 5:18 PM, August 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Trades are complicated. They could sometimes have a hand in the rise or decline of a player's career.

In Jeff Chan's case, his recent trade to Barangay Ginebra led to achieving success earlier than he initially expected.

Less than two months after he was shipped by the Phoenix Fuel Masters, the veteran sharpshooter won his 3rd PBA championship after the Gin Kings dethroned the San Miguel Beermen as Commissioner's Cup kings.

"Hindi ko akalain na ngayong conference," Chan told reporters when asked if he imagined winning a title in his short time with Ginebra.

(I didn't imagine it would happen this conference.)

Not that he is complaining.

The 35-year-old, who last bagged a championship with the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in 2016, was bound to miss the playoffs for the 3rd straight conference with the Fuel Masters.

But last June 18, Phoenix dealt him to Ginebra for a 2018 first round pick and like the old adage says: The rest is history.

"Sarap syempre. First of all, parang ilang conference din na early exit ako. Ngayon lang ulit ako nakaabot ng finals so sobrang saya tapos nag-champion pa," he said.

(Of course it feels good. First of all, I had consecutive early exits in the past conferences. This is the first time I reached the finals again and we won the championship so I'm very happy.)

Chan can add another championship to his name with the Gin Kings looking to defend their Governors' Cup title they won the past two years. – Rappler.com