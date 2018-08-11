The Batang Pier will carry a different name and don new colors for the PBA Governors' Cup

Published 4:59 PM, August 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After 5 years, GlobalPort is neon nation no more.

The Batang Pier will carry a different name and don new colors as they head into the PBA Governors' Cup rebranded as the NorthPort Batang Pier.

Through its social media accounts, the team unveiled its new logo and new name on Friday, August 10.

GlobalPort will now be playing under a new team name - NORTHPORT BATANG PIER!⁰⁰Let us welcome the team and open our hearts to new beginning!#GoNorth#DoNotFearOnlyBelieve pic.twitter.com/ITAkKkOYKE — NorthPort (@NorthPortPH) August 10, 2018

The last time the team rebranded was in 2013, a year after it joined the league. It had donned the neon green-black-white colors since then.

To the Neon Nation, the GlobalPort Army and to all the fans, the GlobalPort team would like to say our deepest “Thank you” for all your love and support! Words cannot express how grateful we are. pic.twitter.com/uiSLCQ73g7 — NorthPort (@NorthPortPH) August 9, 2018

NorthPort will look to improve from its quarterfinals appearance in the recently concluded Commissioner's Cup as it gears up for the season-ending conference that will begin on August 17. – Rappler.com