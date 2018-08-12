Instead of the usual meet-and-greet, Ginebra players get up close and personal with the fans

Published 4:37 PM, August 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Leave it to Ginebra fans to prove that "never say die" doesn't just stop with the players.

Even as Metro Manila continues to get ravaged by rains and floods due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi), fans still packed the Ginebra Fans Day and championship celebration in Ortigas on Sunday, August 12.

Despite heavy rains and flooding in Metro Manila, fans still flocked to the Ginebra Fans Day and championship celebration in Ortigas! @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/ir8qUJV3pr — JR Isaga (@JRnalistic) August 12, 2018

In return, the recently crowned PBA Commissioner's Cup champions repaid their rabid fan base who filled the 1,500-capacity venue with their own downpour of appreciation.

There was a pre-event concert by 6Cyclemind...

6Cyclemind hyping up the Ginebra Fans Day and championship celebration in Ortigas! @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/v5igtl9J2G — JR Isaga (@JRnalistic) August 12, 2018

... elaborate entrances...

...and a display of champion-caliber dance moves. Sort of.

Let's just say that former King Tiger Kevin Ferrer was HYPED for the Ginebra Fans Day! @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/2PKsYzy54q — JR Isaga (@JRnalistic) August 12, 2018

Injury-plagued Joe Devance is still not safe from having to bust a move! @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/gCak9CHCRy — JR Isaga (@JRnalistic) August 12, 2018

Legendary coach Tim Cone also took to the mic to personally thank the fans in attendance.

EARLIER: Legendary coach Tim Cone shows his appreciation for the Ginebra fans who braved the rains and flooding! @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/Ebd92JENA2 — JR Isaga (@JRnalistic) August 12, 2018

Commissioner's Cup Best Import Justin Brownlee, meanwhile, was a man of few words. But he let his actions speak loud and clear instead.

"The People's Import" Justin Brownlee backs up his nickname!



"Mahal ko kayo!" - Brownlee @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/w68ztSWp2k — JR Isaga (@JRnalistic) August 12, 2018

Finally, the players broke meet-and-greet tradition to instead mingle with the fans up close and personal to end the program.

Instead of letting fans queue up for a meet-and-greet, the players went down to meet the crowd themselves! @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/mAWpn8hT5L — JR Isaga (@JRnalistic) August 12, 2018

The PBA Governor's Cup already starts in five days on Friday, August 17, but the Gin Kings still arrived in full force to give back to their die-hard supporters.

Skipping one day of practice wouldn't hurt. – Rappler.com