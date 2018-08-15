House Bill No. 8106 endorses the Barangay Ginebra import to become a naturalized Filipino

Published 5:39 PM, August 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Brownlee's naturalization process has begun.

1-Pacman Party List Representative and NorthPort Batang Pier owner Mikee Romero has spearheaded the filing of House Bill No. 8106, which endorses the Barangay Ginebra import to become a naturalized Filipino.

Romero was joined by fellow Representatives Enrico Pineda, Erico Aristotle Aumentado and Scott Davies Lanete.



Brownlee's agent, Sheryl Reyes, shared the development on her Twitter account.

Justin’s dream of being a Philippine citizen is now being processed to be a reality thank you #Brownlee pic.twitter.com/fgEZx5iRNK — Sheryl Sanchez Reyes (@FemaleAgentSR) August 15, 2018

"He has brought enormous pride and joy to the Philippine Basketball Association as well as to all basketball enthusiasts in the country. Justin Brownlee said he can have a house here just like Norman Black or other imports who have fallen in love with the Filipinos and the Philippines," the bill's explanatory note read.



"With a very decorated and illustrious career, he wishes to play for the Philippine national team. He also wants the Philippines to be his permanent home."



Brownlee, who has won 3 PBA championships since he joined the Gin Kings in 2016, had previously expressed his desire to become a Filipino. (READ: Justin Brownlee wants to be a naturalized Filipino)

San Miguel Corporation honcho Ramon S. Ang has given his approval to the idea, saying he will sponsor the American's naturalization bid.

"He's (Brownlee) a very, very nice guy and in fact, I think we will all be very happy if he's going to be a Filipino," Ang said during Ginebra's victory party for their Commissioner's Cup championship earlier this week.

Now a perfect 3-of-3 in PBA finals, Brownlee will once again reinforce the Gin Kings in their title-retention campaign in the Governors' Cup, which will begin on Friday, August 17. – Rappler.com