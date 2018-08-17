Road Warriors import Olu Ashaolu bucks injury to scatter 33 points, 23 rebounds and 3 assists

Published 9:45 PM, August 17, 2018

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Even minus head coach Yeng Guiao, NLEX proved it can handle business on its own.

The new-look Road Warriors opened their 2018 PBA Governors' Cup campaign on the right track by toppling sister team TNT KaTropa, 103-90, here at the Ynares Center on Friday, August 17.

Import Olu Ashaolu bucked a slight patellar tendon tear and scattered 33 points, 23 rebounds and 3 assists as the Road Warriors imposed their will on the KaTropa from start to finish even minus Guiao, who's calling the shots for the national team in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

With TNT still in shouting distance after three quarters, 74-78, NLEX unloaded 8 unanswered points to begin the payoff period and never looked back.

Mark Tallo continued to impress for the Road Warriors with 16 points while team captain Larry Fonacier chipped in 14 points and 4 rebounds.

Newly acquired players Philip Paniamogan and Bong Galanza quickly made an impact for NLEX by delivering 11 and 9 points, respectively, in the win.

Terrence Romeo paced the KaTropa with 27 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists and Jayson Castro chalked up 15 points, 5 assists and 2 steals.

TNT import Michael Glover was limited to 11 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.

The Scores

NLEX 103 - Ashaolu 33, Tallo 16, Fonacier 14, Paniamogan 11, Galanza 9, Quinahan 5, Mallari 5, Tiongson 5, Baguio 3, Miranda 2, Marcelo 0.

TNT 90 - Romeo 27, Castro 15, Pogoy 13, Glover 11, Semerad 10, Rosario 5, Williams 4, Garcia 3, Tamsi 2, Golla 0.

Quarters: 23-17, 54-45, 78-74, 103-90.

– Rappler.com