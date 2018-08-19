Injured Olu Ashaolu plays like a man possessed as he churns out 27 points, 13 rebounds and 3 assists

Published 7:15 PM, August 19, 2018

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Olu Ashaolu played through pain anew to power NLEX to its second straight win in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup following a 123-107 drubbing of NorthPort at the Ynares Center here on Sunday, August 19.

Ashaolu continued to buck a knee injury – a 70% tear in his right patellar tendon – and came out like a man possessed as he churned out 27 points, 13 rebounds and 3 assists as the Road Warriors remained undefeated without head coach Yeng Guiao.

While it was obviously Ashaolu's night, NLEX locals also rose to the occasion with 6 finishing in double figures.

Larry Fonacier and Mac Tallo chipped in 14 apiece and conjoined for 8 rebounds, JR Quiñahan finished with 12 points and 7 boards while Kenneth Ighalo added 11 points for the Road Warriors.

Alex Mallari and Mike Miranda combined for 20 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds and Cyrus Baguio chalked up 8 points 3 rebounds and 3 assists in the win.

Debuting import Rashad Woods saw his 42-point, 12-rebound, 8-assist and 4-steal laid to waste as the Batang Pier missed the services of top guard Stanley Pringle, who is with Guiao in the Asian Games.

Mo Tautuaa had 20 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists and Paolo Taha contributed 15 points and 5 rebounds in the losing cause.

The Scores

NLEX 123 - Ashaolu 27, Fonacier 14, Tallo 14, Quinahan 12, Ighalo 12, Tiongson 11, Mallari 10, Baguio 8, Paniamogan 5, Galanza 4, Marcelo 4, Miranda 4.

NorthPort 107 - Woods 42, Tautuaa 20, Taha 15, Grey 13, Javelona 8, Teng 5, Guinto 3, Elorde 1, Espinas 0, Gabayni 0.

Quarter scores: 34-19, 61-58, 84-78, 123-107.

– Rappler.com