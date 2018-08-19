Even without import Mike Glover, the KaTropa hand the Bolts their first loss in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup

Published 12:24 AM, August 20, 2018

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Beating a team without an import should be doable, but Meralco found out the hard way it doesn't always hold true.

Bolts head coach Norman Black said it is a "little embarrassing" to have lost a 90-92 decision on Sunday, August 19, against a TNT KaTropa side that did not have import Mike Glover in the fold.

"I am a little embarrassed with the outcome. Playing a team without an import, it’s a game that we should have won," Black said after the game.

With reigning two-time Best Import of the Conference Allen Durham on its side, Meralco was expected to have its way against TNT.

But that was far from what happened as the KaTropa held a 68-61 lead heading into the 4th quarter before overcoming a 5-point deficit down the stretch for their first win in two games.

While Durham dominated with 27 points, 22 rebounds and 8 assists, it was the little guys who stepped up for the KaTropa.

Terrence Romeo delivered 23 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds, RR Pogoy chipped in 19 points and 5 rebounds and Jayson Castro added 16 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds in the win.

"That should have been their problem – playing without an import. Considering that we have the best import, we should have beaten them," Black added.

"Credit to Talk 'N Text cause they really played well. But playing without an import, it's a game we should have won."

The Bolts, who hold a 1-1 card, will try to return to the winning track against the Alaska Aces on Friday, August 24, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com