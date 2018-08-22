The Fuel Masters may have just found the spunk and hustle they needed in 'The Beast'

Published 9:45 PM, August 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix traded for Calvin Abueva to fortify its roster for the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup, and the "Beast" immediately provided resounding impact.

Following his shocking trade from Alaska, Abueva began his new journey with the Fuel Masters with a 12-point, 13-rebound, 5-assist and 3-block outing in a 113-107 win over Columbian on Wednesday, August 12.

"[I]t's a fresh start, new beginning," Abueva, who spent his first six years in the league with the Aces, told reporters after the game.

The Fuel Masters had problems closing out games in the past and was on the verge of blowing an 18-point lead against the Dyip before the 30-year-old pulled through down the stretch on both ends.

With Columbian narrowing the gap to 2 points, 107-109, Abueva blocked Jerramy King's potential game-tying shot within the final minute, corralled two offensive boards and sank a freebie to give Phoenix a 3-point lead.

He pulled down two more offensive boards with the game still in the balance and secured the triumph for the Fuel Masters by coolly sinking the insurance free throws.

"Napakita ko kung ano 'yung mga dapat kong ipakita. It's my new team eh. Actually sa akin, gagawin ko 'yung work ko, gagawin ko 'yung trabaho ko para maipakita ko kung hanggang saan talaga ako dito."

(I showed what I needed to show. It's my new team. For me, I will just do my work so I can show how far I can go with this new team.)

The Fuel Masters will look to make it two wins in a row against NorthPort on Sunday, August 26, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com