The Hotshots barely needed the services of Paul Lee as five players finished in double figures

Published 10:05 PM, August 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sans star guard Paul Lee, Magnolia still managed to punish NLEX with a 102-72 drubbing and open its 2018 PBA Governors' Cup campaign on the right track at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, August 22.

The Hotshots barely needed the services of Lee – who is representing the country in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia – as five players finished in double figures en route to handing the Road Warriors their first loss after back-to-back wins.

Romeo Travis, who last played in the league in 2015 for Alaska, delivered solid numbers of 21 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks in the wire-to-wire win that saw the Hotshots pull away for good as early as the first quarter.

After ending the maiden period with a 19-point lead, it only got better for Magnolia with its lead swelling to 25 points by halftime.

The Road Warriors failed to recover with import Olu Ashaolu being the only player to breach double figures with 21 points to go with 9 rebounds and 3 assists.

Mark Barroca chalked up 13 points, 6 rebounds and two steals, Peter June Simon chipped in 12 while Bambam Gamalinda and Rome dela Rosa added 10 points apiece in the win.

Juami Tiongson backstopped Ashaolu with 8 points while Larry Fonacier and Kenneth Ighalo had 6 points each in the losing effort.

The Scores:

Magnolia 102 - Travis 21, Barroca 13, Simon 12, Gamalinda 10, dela Rosa 10, Reavis 8, Melton 7, Jalalon 6, Sangalang 5, Mendoza 4, Ramos 4, Herndon 2, Pascual 0, Brondial 0, Abundo 0.

NLEX 72 - Ashaolu 21, Tiongson 8, Fonacier 6, Ighalo 6, Mallari 5, Quinahan 5, Rios 5, Paniamogan 4, Monfort 2, Baguio 2, Miranda 2, Galanza 2, Gotladera 2, Tallo 2, Marcelo 0, Soyud 0.

Quarters: 31-12, 55-30, 76-52, 102-72

– Rappler.com