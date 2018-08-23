The seven-year PBA pro passed away on Wednesday, August 22, after losing his bout with lung cancer

Published 12:47 PM, August 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former PBA player Joey Mente may have lost his battle with lung cancer but he will be fondly remembered as an undersized high flyer with a jolly personality.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said Mente, who passed away on Wednesday, August 22, had always been fun to be with. Mente was 42.

"Nakakalungkot kasi masayahing tao 'yun eh. 'Pag nakakasama namin sa game [na] out of town, mahilig kumanta, masayahing tao. Nakakalungkot sinapit niya ganoong kalagayan," Marcial told reporters.

(It's sad because he was a happy person. When we were together in out-of-town games, he has a knack for singing. It's sad that he suffered.)

A seven-year PBA pro, Mente was given tribute by the league on Wednesday night with a moment of silence and a final buzzer before the NLEX-Magnolia game at the Araneta Coliseum.

At 5-foot-9, he amazed fans with his flare and jumping ability en route to winning the 2001 Slam Dunk title.

He won two PBA championships with San Miguel – the 2001 All-Filipino and the 2005 Fiesta – and was a pioneer for Rain or Shine, which was previously known as Welcoat.

Former Welcoat teammate Joe Devance took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Mente's passing.

Joey Mente was all heart and passion on the court. One of my first teammates. Great person. RIP MENTE — joe devance (@jdv_38) August 22, 2018

He ended his career with averages of 4.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. – Rappler.com