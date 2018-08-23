The Magnolia reinforcement thinks his childhood friend and new Lakers superstar LeBron James will continue to surprise many

MANILA, Philippines – NBA superstar LeBron James took a new turn on his storied basketball career by joining the Los Angeles Lakers and childhood friend Romeo Travis thinks "The King" will be in a "good situation."

Travis, who is in the Philippines as Magnolia's new import in the PBA, is delighted to see his good pal follow his heart.

James and Travis were teammates at Akron's St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and were the subject of the sports documentary "More than a Game."

"He went to where he wanted to be so I'm happy for him, happy for his family. I think it's going to be a good situation," he told reporters after the Hotshots' 102-72 win against NLEX on Wednesday, August 22.

With the addition of James, the Lakers have immediately transformed themselves into playoff contenders after missing the postseason in the last five years.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player will form an uncanny lineup with young cogs Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram and fellow new acquisitions Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee.

"They're going to surprise a lot of people with that roster. Because they're going to give a lot of teams defensive problems," Travis said.

"They're going to switch everything, they have a hybrid lineup – LeBron at the five – and that's just scary."

Just like James, Travis is also on a new chapter in his career by returning to the PBA after three years.

Admittedly wanting to make his PBA comeback with former team Alaska – where he had hoped for redemption after failing to lead the Aces to the 2015 Governors' Cup title – Travis looks to complete his unfinished business with the Hotshots.

"They showed that they had good players here and that is why I wanted to come back. And just come back and fight for a championship," he said. (READ: PBA returnee Romeo Travis hopes to erase 3-year sting) – Rappler.com