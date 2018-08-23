Gab Banal drops MVP-worthy numbers to power the Scratchers past the Revellers in the winner-take-all Game 5

MANILA, Philippines – Gab Banal delivered MVP-worthy numbers as the Go For Gold Scratchers overpowered Che'lu Bar and Grill Revellers, 102-92, to capture the PBA D-League Foundation Cup title at the Ynares Sports Arena on Thursday, August 23.

Banal finished with 31 points highlighted by a 10-of-17 (59%) shooting and 4-of-6 (67%) shots from deep aside from tallying 6 rebounds and 4 assists to power the Scratchers in the winner-take-all Game 5.

Matt Salem also waxed hot for the Scratchers as the former NU Bulldogs captain dropped 15 points, including 4-of-9 (44%) shots from deep.

The Scratchers pulled away early before the Revellers stormed back in the 4th from 20 points down in the 3rd frame with a 16-3 run to inch within 5, 81-86, thanks to the rejuvenated fastbreak buckets of Chris Bitoon.

However, Banal put an end to all that with an and-one bucket at the 47.1-second mark to complete a game-clinching 11-4 response, 97-85.

From there, the Scratchers simply killed the clock and sank their shots off penalty fouls to formally run away with the championship.

Bitoon paced the Revellers with 20 points, 4 boards and 3 steals on an 8-of-17 (47%) clip. Jayson Melano chipped in 17 markers with 8 boards and a block.

The Scores

Go for Gold 102 — Banal 31, Salem 15, Porter 14, Dennison 11, Reyes 9, Tolentino 8, Canada 6, Desiderio 6, Gaco 2, Publico 0.

Che'lu Bar and Grill 92 — Bitoon 20, Melano 17, Viernes 15, Hernandez 13, Collado 11, Taganas 8, Siruma 6, Ruaya 2, De Joya 0.

Quarters: 27-18, 55-40, 83-65, 102-92.

