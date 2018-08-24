Playing minus Poy Erram, the Elite snap an 11-game losing streak to the KaTropa

Published 7:32 PM, August 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Allein Maliksi caught fire when it mattered most as Blackwater toppled TNT for the first time in franchise history with a 104-98 overtime win in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, August 24.

Maliksi poured in 9 of his 28 points in the extra period to secure the win for the Elite after they squandered a 7-point lead late in the 4th quarter and end an 11-game losing streak to the KaTropa.

With TNT still in shouting distance, 93-98, the streaky forward – who also had 9 rebounds – drilled in a tough fadeaway jumper with 49 seconds left for the proverbial dagger.

But Maliksi also had some help in the historic triumph.

John Pinto scored half of his 12-point output in overtime as he sank two triples that propelled the Elite to a 97-89 advantage – a lead that withstood until the final buzzer.

Import Henry Walker had 23 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks while Rabeh Al-Hussaini chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds to compensate for the absence of Poy Erram, who is in Indonesia for the 2018 Asian Games.

Terrence Romeo finished with 24 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals but his numbers went down the drain as the KaTropa absorbed their second loss in three games.

Debuting TNT import Stacy Davis had a rough offensive night despite contributing 23 points and 16 rebounds after shooting a paltry 9-of-26 from the field and committing 6 turnovers.

The Scores

Blackwater 104 - Maliksi 28, Walker 23, Al-Hussaini 13, Pinto 12, Digregorio 8, Belo 6, Cortez 5, Jose 5, Zamar 2, Javier 2, Banal 0, Sena 0, Palma 0.