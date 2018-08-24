The Elite finally defeat the KaTropa for the first time since joining the league in 2014

Published 10:39 PM, August 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The victory so overwhelmed Blackwater head coach Bong Ramos that it moved him to tears.

The Elite tactician, who's just in his second conference, couldn't hide his emotions following the Elite's breakthrough 104-98 win over the TNT KaTropa in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup on Friday, August 24.

"Haba ng talo namin sa second conference, sinong 'di maiiyak sa panalo na 'yan?" said Ramos, who continued to wipe his tears as he talked to reporters after the triumph – which marked the first time the Elite defeated the KaTropa in franchise history.

(We lost a lot in the second conference, who would not cry with this win?)

Heading into the season-ending conference, Blackwater finished the Commissioner's Cup with a league-worst 1-10 record.

Also, TNT remained the only team that Elite failed to beat since joining the PBA in 2014.

"'Yung luha na 'to, happiness 'to. Masaya dahil binless kami ng Diyos e. Sorry ha. Baka mapunta tayo sa teleserye. Brad may tissue ba tayo diyan?" Ramos added, drawing laughter from mediamen.

(These are tears of joy. I'm happy because we're blessed by God. Sorry. I don't want this to be like a telenovela. Is there someone who has tissue?)

Squandering a 7-point lead late in the 4th quarter as the KaTropa forced overtime, Blackwater looked like it will continue its losing ways.

But what the Elite prepared for during the short break finally paid off as they pulled through with the triumph even without star center Poy Erram, who's in Indonesia representing the country in the 2018 Asian Games.

Having the chance to rest after its early exit in the Commissioner's Cup, Blackwater instead joined the Pacific Caesar Baskeball Pro in Indonesia and the Summer Super 8 in Macau to gain experience and work on the team's chemistry.

"[I] want to thank the players. They sacrificed a lot. After the conference, laban kami sa Indonesia at Macau. Pagbalik, one-week break then bugbugan na naman," Ramos said.

(I want to thank the players. They sacrificed a lot. After the conference, we fought in Indonesia and Macau. Then we returned here, had a one-week break and then played again.)

The Elite look to make it two wins in a row against the San Miguel Beermen on September 5 at the Araneta Coliseum.