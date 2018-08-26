KaTropa head coach Nash Racela says it is understandable that the 23-year-old's addition did not immediately translate into a triumph

Published 8:51 AM, August 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For the meantime, the TNT KaTropa will be sticking with neophyte PBA import Stacy Davis in the 2018 Governors' Cup.

Unlike Mike Glover who was sent home packing by TNT after one game that ended in a loss, Davis will be reinforcing the KaTropa for their following games despite his debut also winding up in a defeat.

With the 23-year-old arriving just a day before TNT's 98-104 loss to Blackwater on Friday, August 24, KaTropa head coach Nash Racela said it is understable that his addition did not immediately translate into a triumph.

Playing for more than 40 minutes, Davis finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds but shot 9-of-26 from the field and turned the ball over 6 times.

"Yeah, from what we saw today from our import," Racela said when asked by reporters if he was satisfied with Davis' performance.

"It's not really easy for him. He traveled 22 hours. From the moment he arrived yesterday, 6 am, he went to fulfill the requirements ng mga medical. He then went to practice. So from the airport to Makati to practice, 12 to 2 [pm], then went to the PBA office for measurement."

"[H]indi talaga madali for him (It's not really easy for him). I'm sure he'll get better as he plays more."

So far, the KaTropa's only victory surprisingly came when they played minus an import.

After a 90-130 conference-opening loss to NLEX that saw Glover chalk up 11 points and 15 rebounds, TNT played with an all-Filipino lineup and went on to top title contender Meralco, 92-90.

Although the KaTropa hold a 1-2 card, Racela said having another import replacement is far from their plans.

"Hindi naman kami pwedeng every game magpalit ng import (We just can't replace imports every game). I think it's not the right thing to do."

TNT seeks to return to the winning track against Alaska on Sunday, August 26, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com