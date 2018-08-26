The Aces remain undefeated in two games while the KaTropa crash to their third loss in four outings

MANILA, Philippines – Simon Enciso came out firing on all cylinders to propel the hot-shooting Alaska to an emphatic 125-96 thrashing of the reeling TNT in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, August 26.

The shifty guard sank a franchise record of 9 triples to finish with a career-best 30 points as the Aces remained undefeated in two games and handed the KaTropa their third loss in four outings.

Waxing hot from the get-go, Enciso buried 5 triples in the maiden period that saw Alaska swing a measly 5-3 lead to a comfortable 35-13 cushion heading into the second period – a deficit TNT failed to recover from.

Enciso – who set the three-point record among the Alaska franchise's local players – wasn't the only one who posed problems for the KaTropa.

Import Mike Harris frolicked in the paint with 16 points and 24 rebounds while Vic Manuel chalked up 18 points, 8 rebounds and two steals in only 20 minutes of action.

Banchero complemented Enciso with a passing clinic of 14 assists to go with 15 points and 6 rebounds while backup guards Abel Galliguez and Ping Exciminiano added 8 markers apiece in the win.

The Aces held the edge in almost all statistical departments, shooting 50% from the field to the KaTropa's 33.7% and having 12 more rebounds and 18 more assists.

Stacy Davis had an all-around effort of 26 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists for TNT but shot a paltry 7-of-22 and recorded a plus-minus of -31 in 40 minutes of play.

Troy Rosario finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Jayson Castro and RR Pogoy added 13 and 10 markers, respectively, in the loss.

The Scores

Alaska 125 - Enciso 30, Manuel 18, Harris 16, Banchero 15, Exciminiano 8, Galliguez 8, Baclao 7, Andrada 6, Pascual J. 4, Casio 3, Racal 2, Teng 2, Magat 2, Cruz 2, Potts 2.

TNT 96 - Davis 26, Rosario 16, Castro 13, Pogoy 10, Romeo 9, Cruz 6, Carey 6, Semerad 5, Williams 5, Golla 0, Paredes 0, Reyes 0, Tamsi 0.

Quarters: 35-13, 68-39, 103-68, 125-96.

– Rappler.com