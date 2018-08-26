The Fuel Masters' triumph is the second most lopsided win this season

Published 9:44 PM, August 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix pulled off its biggest win in franchise history against a hapless NorthPort squad, 132-91, to remain perfect in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, August 26.

Import Eugene Phelps dominated with 30 points, 15 rebounds and 4 blocks as the Fuel Masters, who improved to 2-0, destroyed the Batang Pier by an average of 34.0 points in the last two games they faced each other.

It wasn't all Phelps, though, in the triumph that marked the second most lopsided win this season.

Five Phoenix locals breached double figures led by rookie Jason Perkins, who finished with 18 points and 4 rebounds, and RJ Jazul, who chalked up 15 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds.

Calvin Abueva, named Player of the Game, chipped in 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in only 16 minutes of play while Matthew Wright added 10 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

The Batang Pier trailed by a manageable 28-37 deficit after the 1st quarter until the Fuel Masters broke the game wide open in the middle periods and headed into the final frame with a 94-62 cushion.

Phoenix kept its foot on the gas even with the game already decided and saw its lead grew to as large as 44 points, 127-83.

Rashad Woods, who reached the 40-point plateau for the second straight game, saw his 42-point effort go down the drain as the undermanned Batang Pier, missing Stanley Pringle and Sean Anthony, remained winless in two games.

Paolo Taha was the only other NorthPort player in double figures with 15 points and 5 rebounds.

The Scores

Phoenix 132 - Phelps 30, Perkins 18, Jazul 15, Abueva 12, Wright 10, Eriobu 10, Revilla 9, Intal 7, Chua 7, Mendoza 6, Wilson 5, Gamboa 3.

NorthPort 91 - Woods 42, Taha 15, Grey 7, Elorde 6, Guinto 6, Javelona 5, Espinas 4, Flores 4, Tautuaa 2, Gabayni 0.

Quarters: 37-28, 60-43, 94-62, 132-91.

– Rappler.com