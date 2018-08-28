'The Beast' will share the same floor with the Aces for the first time in three months – but he'll be right on the other side

Published 12:29 PM, August 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It will be quite an unusual sight when Calvin Abueva – the face of Alaska since he was drafted in 2012 – goes up against his former team for the first time.

Adding to the drama: It wasn't exactly pretty when the Aces and the "The Beast" parted ways.

"Sa akin syempre, sa court 'yan. Wala naman personalan 'yan. Sa court, sa court. Sa labas, iba kami," Abueva told reporters after Phoenix obliterated the NorthPort in the PBA on Sunday, August 26, for its second straight win.

(I won't taking anything personal. What is done in the court, stays in the court. Outside, it's different.)

Alaska traded Abueva to Phoenix following his indefinite suspension.

After the All-Star Week last May, the former No. 2 overall pick went AWOL on Alaska, prompting the Aces to suspend him indefinitely. Abueva then missed half of the Commissioner's Cup elimination round and the entirety of the playoffs.

But when Abueva's Fuel Masters square off against the Aces in the Governors' Cup on Wednesday, August 29, he said focus will be on what's at stake – the solo lead in the standings.

Sharing the top spot with identical 2-0 records, Phoenix and Alaska – teams known for their stifling defense – are expected to pull out all the stops to keep their respective winning streaks alive.

That is something that gets Abueva excited.

"Wednesday is a good matchup. Enjoy 'to," said the 30-year-old, who is averaging all-around numbers of 12.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals to start the season-ending conference. – Rappler.com