The Road Warriors top Columbian to notch their third win in four games, just right before their firebrand coach returns from the 2018 Asian Games

Published 7:18 PM, August 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX returned on the winning track with a 116-104 triumph over the reeling Columbian in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, August 29.

Bringing back former import Aaron Fuller in lieu of the injured Olu Ashaolu, the Road Warriors notched their third win in four games, just right before they welcome back head coach Yeng Guiao.

The firebrand mentor is set to return this week from his national team duties in the 2018 Asian Games.

Fuller pumped in a career-high 35 points to go with 21 rebounds and 7 assists as NLEX used a 4th-quarter pullaway to keep the Dyip winless in three games.

With the Road Warriors leading by a measly two points early in the payoff period, Fuller unloaded 7 points in an 11-0 spurt that propelled his side to a 102-89 lead – an advantage that stood until the final buzzer.

Larry Fonacier backstopped Fuller with 17 points and 4 assists while Kenneth Ighalo notched a personal-best 15 points to go with 3 rebounds.

JR Quiñahan fired 10 points on top of 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks, Bong Galanza chipped in 10 points and 3 boards while Alex Mallari and Mac Tallo conjoined for 14 points and 8 assists in the win.

Akeem Wright once again saw his monster numbers of 37 points, 17 rebounds and 5 assists go down the drain with the Dyip remaining as the only winless team in the league.

Jerramy King added 22 points and 7 rebounds and Glenn Khobutin had 10 points in the loss.

The Scores

NLEX 116 - Fuller 35, Fonacier 17, Ighalo 15, Quinahan 10, Galanza 10, Tallo 7, Mallari 7, Marcelo 6, Miranda 3, Tiongson 3, Paniamogan 3.

Columbian 104 - Wright 37, King 22, Khobuntin 10, McCarthy 9, Gabriel 9, Lastimosa 7, Cahilig 6, Escoto 4, Ababou 0, Tubid 0, Camson 0, Cabrera 0, Celda 0.

Quarters: 33-34, 64-62, 91-87, 116-104.

– Rappler.com