With Fuller, NLEX clinches its third win in four games to start the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup

Published 8:52 PM, August 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Returning import Aaron Fuller did not waste time in providing impact in his first game back with NLEX as the Road Warriors regained their winning ways.

Filling in for the injured Olu Ashaolu, Fuller dropped 35 points, 21 rebounds and 7 assists in a 116-104 triumph over Columbian on Wednesday, August 29, that gave NLEX its third win in four games in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup.

"It's unfortunate he (Ashaolu) went down," Fuller told reporters. "They called me and I just had to be ready. We know that this is a must win game, I just came out and tried to help the team get the win and that we did."

The 28-year-old American imposed his will from the get-go, dropping 12 points in the maiden period, finishing with 15 in the middle quarters and chipping in 8 points in the last frame.

Columbian was still in shouting distance early in the 4th quarter, 89-91, before Fuller chalked up 7 of his output in an 11-0 blitz that propelled NLEX to a 102-89 advantage.

"I was just waiting around to come back here. For the meantime I was just working out at home and thankfully I wasn't too out of shape out there and hopefully it only gets better than here."

The last time the University of South Carolina standout reinforced the Road Warriors in the season-ending conference last year, they reached the quarterfinals with an impressive 7-4 card.

And by the looks of it, NLEX is primed to make the Last 8 again with Fuller – who averaged 24.2 points, 18.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.6 steals last season – posting his usual numbers.

The Road Warriors shoot for their fourth win against San Miguel on Saturday, September 1, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com