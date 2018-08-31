The Fuel Masters vent their ire on KaTropa right after their first loss in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup

Published 7:12 PM, August 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix bounced back big from its first loss in the 2018 PBA Govenors' Cup as it picked apart a hapless TNT en route to a rousing 112-82 triumph at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, August 31.

Banking on a balanced attack, the Fuel Masters vented their ire on KaTropa after a 97-108 loss to Alaska to bag their third win in four games in a game that saw them enjoy a lead as large as 41 points.

Rookie Jason Perkins pumped in 22 points on an ultra-efficient 10-of-12 shooting to lead four other players in double figures and give import Eugene Phelps a much-needed break after doing most of the heavy lifting the past few games.

Averaging 35.7 points, 18.7 rebounds and 4.7 blocks in nearly 40 minutes in the last three games, Phelps didn't need to do much as he finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists in 30 minutes.

The KaTropa were trailing 17-29 after the first half before the Fuel Masters outscored them 32-14 in the second quarter to head into the second half sitting on a comfortable 61-31 cushion.

Matthew Wright chalked up 16 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, RJ Jazul fired 13 points off four triples while Calvin Abueva registered 12 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks in the win.

Nothing went right for the reeling TNT, which crashed to its third straight loss for a dismal 1-4 record, after it surrendered 25 more rebounds and 17 more assists to Phoenix.

Alfrancis Tamsi paced the Katropa with 14 points while import Stacy Davis chalked up 13 points off a 4-of-18 shooting on top of 11 rebounds in the loss, which saw star guard Terrence Romeo register a DNP (did not play).

The Scores

Phoenix 112 - Perkins 22, Phelps 15, Wright 16, Jazul 13, Abueva 12, Eriobu 9, Chua 8, Revilla 6, Mendoza 6, Intal 3, Wilson 0, Gamboa 0.

TNT 82 - Tamsi 14, Davis 13, Cruz 12, Garcia 11, Carey 8, Semerd 7, Pogoy 7, Rosario 5, Reyes 3, Castro 2, Golla 0, Paredes 0, Williams 0, Saitanan 0.

Quarters: 29-17, 61-31, 85-56, 112-82.

– Rappler.com