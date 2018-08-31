The reigning two-time Governors' Cup champions use a late pullaway to send the Dyip to their fourth straight loss

Published 9:43 PM, August 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra used a late pullaway to open its title-retention bid in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup with a 96-84 win over the luckless Columbian at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, August 31.

With the score knotted at 66-all, the reigning two-time champions unloaded a 25-9 run to gain a 91-75 lead – their biggest of the game – en route to the triumph that kept the Dyip winless in four games.

Justin Brownlee picked up where he left off from the Gin Kings' championship in the Commissioner's Cup earlier this month by dropping 34 points, 20 rebounds, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks.

Ginebra's twin towers Greg Slaughter and Japeth Aguilar frolicked in the paint with 14 points apiece and conjoined for 16 rebounds while Scottie Thompson flirted with a triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals.

Although Columbian kept hanging until the final few minutes, Ginebra completely dominated the stats sheets as it registered 20 more rebounds, 23 more assists and 3 more blocks.

The Dyip's locals took over for the team with Rashawn McCarthy finishing with 18 points and Jerramy King chipping in 17 markers but that did not prevent the franchise from their 20th straight loss in the season-ending conference.

Import Akeem Wright shot a poor 5-of-19 and was limited to 12 points to go with 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals in the losing effort.

The Scores

Ginebra 96 - Brownlee 34, Slaughter 14, Aguilar 14, Thompson 10, Mariano 8, Tenorio 7, Chan 7, Ferrer 2, Caguioa 0.

Columbian 84 - McCarthy 18, King 17, Camson 14, Wright 12, Reyes 5, Escoto 5, Khobuntin 5, Gabriel 4, Sara 4, Ababou 0, Tubid 0, Lastimosa 0, Cabrera 0, Cahilig 0.

Quarters: 23-18, 41-36, 61-61, 96-84.

– Rappler.com