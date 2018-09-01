The Hotshots remain undefeated in two games while the Batang Pier have yet to notch a win in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup

Published 6:59 PM, September 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia barely looked like the team that is missing star Paul Lee as it cruised to a convincing 104-87 win over NorthPort in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, September 1.

Mark Barroca could do no wrong as he finished with a team-high 20 points on a prolific 8-of-11 shooting with 5 steals and 3 assists to fill the void left by Lee, who has yet to rejoin the Hotshots following his 2018 Asian Games stint.

Save for the 35-all deadlock, the Hotshots completely had their way against the Batang Pier as they led by as much as 29 points, 102-73, to remain perfect after two games.

Import Romeo Travis struggled with his shot after burying just 6 of his 25 attempts for 15 points but compensated with 22 rebounds, 7 steals and 3 assists against NorthPort, which remained winless in three games.

Rome dela Rosa chipped in 17 points while Jio Jalalon added 13 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in the win that saw the Hotshots record an all-time franchise record of 19 steals.

Rashad Woods chalked up 25 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals to lead the Batang Pier, who are obviously missing the services of key cogs Stanley Pringle (Asian Games stint) and Sean Anthony (injury).

Paolo Taha had 22 points and 5 rebounds while Joseph Gabayni and Jonathan Grey added 10 apiece in the loss.

The Scores

Magnolia 104 - Barroca 20, Dela Rosa 17, Travis 15, Jalalon 13, Herndon 8, Reavis 8, Simon 8, Melton 4, Brondial 4, Sangalang 4, Ramos 3, Mendoza 0, Gamalinda 0, Pascual 0, Abundo 0.

NorthPort 87 - Woods 25, Taha 22, Grey 10, Gabayni 10, Tautuaa 9, Guinto 6, Javelona 3, Fortuna 2, Espinas 0, Arana 0, Flores 0.

Quarters: 27-17, 48-39, 75-62, 104-87

– Rappler.com