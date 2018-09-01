Barely a day since helping the Philippine men's basketball team to its best Asian Games finish in 16 years, the Filipino-German drops a career-high in points

Published 11:32 PM, September 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – From Jakarta to Araneta.

Moments after arriving from the Asian Games in Indonesia, Christian Standhardinger braved the Manila traffic just to suit up for San Miguel in its first game of the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup.

And it definitely paid off for the Filipino-German workhorse as he dropped a career-high 36 points on top of 11 rebounds and 3 steals to lead the Beermen to a 125-112 triumph over NLEX on Saturday, September 1.

"Manila has crazy traffic. The traffic is ridiculous. It took me two hours. I was sweating bullets. I didn't want to miss the game, but we made it kind of on time," he told reporters after the game.

Without four-time reigning Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, who is nursing a shin injury, Standhardinger carried the scoring cudgels for San Miguel.

Missing most of the first quarter after being caught up in traffic, he immediately made his presence felt by chalking up 24 points in the middle quarters as the Beermen entered the last frame with a comfortable 95-79 cushion.

His offensive exploits did not end there after he added another 12 points in the payoff period and the Beermen never surrendered the upper hand.

In the end, Standhardinger shot an outstanding 14-of-17 clip in just a shade under 28 minutes of play and recorded a plus-minus of +25 – the highest among all San Miguel players.

But what was more impressive is he did all that barely 24 hours since dropping 27 points and 15 rebounds to help the Philippine men's basketball team to its best Asiad finish in 16 years after its 54-point shellacking of Syria.

Despite his career night, the 29-year-old still found a way to deflect credit to his teammates.

"My teammates just did a great job of finding me and getting me open. I just finished."

The Beermen shoot for a second straight win against Blackwater on Wednesday, September 5, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com